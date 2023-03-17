By: admin

Published March 17, 2023, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a Petition requesting that a certain public roadway be vacated in Butler Township, Sanborn County, South Dakota, pursuant to SDCL 31-3-6, as hereinafter specifically described has been received by the Board of Supervisors of Butler Township that the petition may be examined by contacting the Clerk of the Township at her address indicated below; that the specific description of the property being requested to be vacated is: corner 410th Ave. and 242nd St. East, 3/4 of a mile to James River.

Therefore, notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Butler Township will hold a public hearing to consider the vacation of the above described public roadway; that such meeting will be held on Thursday, the 30th day of March 2023 at 7 o’ clock p.m. at the Faye Blindauer residence.

That any person interested in the proposed action may be present at said date and time and their information, opinions, and/or arguments relative to the proposed action. Any persons unable to attend this meeting may deliver their written opinion for consideration by the Board of Supervisors, such testimony should be delivered prior to the date and time of the scheduled hearing by mailing or delivering the opinion to: Paula Northrup, Clerk of Butler Township, 40707 242nd St., Letcher, SD 57359.

Butler Township,

by Paula Northrup,

Clerk

