By: admin

Published March 10, 2023, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA }

:SS:

COUNTY OF SANBORN }

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN THE MATTER OF THE }

ESTATE OF DENNIS J. }

ZOSS, DECEASED }

________________________ }

55PRO 23-000004

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that on February 27, 2023, Kimberly Lofgren whose address is 519 E. 16th Ave., Mitchell, SD 57301, and Amanda Neugebauer, whose address is 1305 S. Monticello Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57106, were appointed as co-personal representatives of the estate of Dennis J. Zoss.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the co-personal representatives or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the co-personal representatives.

Published on March 9, March 16, and March 23, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $48.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

/s/Kimberly Lofgren Kimberly Lofgren

519 E. 16th Ave.

Mitchell, SD 57301

/s/Amanda Neugebauer Amanda Neugebauer

1305 S. Monticello Ave

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 56

Woonsocket, SD 57385

605/796-4515

Gregory A. Protsch

Mumford Protsch LLP

P.O. Box 506

Woonsocket, SD 57385

605/796-4150

SJ30-3tb