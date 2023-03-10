STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA }
:SS:
COUNTY OF SANBORN }
IN CIRCUIT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN THE MATTER OF THE }
ESTATE OF DENNIS J. }
ZOSS, DECEASED }
________________________ }
55PRO 23-000004
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that on February 27, 2023, Kimberly Lofgren whose address is 519 E. 16th Ave., Mitchell, SD 57301, and Amanda Neugebauer, whose address is 1305 S. Monticello Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57106, were appointed as co-personal representatives of the estate of Dennis J. Zoss.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the co-personal representatives or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the co-personal representatives.
Published on March 9, March 16, and March 23, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $48.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
/s/Kimberly Lofgren Kimberly Lofgren
519 E. 16th Ave.
Mitchell, SD 57301
/s/Amanda Neugebauer Amanda Neugebauer
1305 S. Monticello Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Clerk of Courts
P.O. Box 56
Woonsocket, SD 57385
605/796-4515
Gregory A. Protsch
Mumford Protsch LLP
P.O. Box 506
Woonsocket, SD 57385
605/796-4150
