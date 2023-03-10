By: admin

Published March 10, 2023, in Public Notices

The following is a list of Local Board of Equalization meetings for the purpose of reviewing and correcting the assessments of their taxing districts.

Complaints on your assessment may be made to your Local Township or Municipal Board of Equalization in writing, post marked no later than Thursday, March 16, 2023. The boards are in session five days, March 20th-24th, 2023.

If you have any questions, please call your Local Board or the Director of Equalization’s Office at 796-4514.

• Afton – Monday, March 20, 2023, 8:00 p.m., at Trish Moore’s residence. Books open for review by appointment at Trish Moore residence March 20th-24th.

• Benedict – Monday, March 20, 2023, 7:00 p.m., at Karen Hoffman residence. Books open for review by appointment only at Margaret Spelbring’s residence March 20th-24th.

• Butler — Monday, March 20, 2023, 7:00 p.m., at Faye Blindauer’s residence. Books open for review by appointment with Faye Blindauer March 20th-24th.

• Diana — Monday, March 20, 2023, 7:00 p.m., Artesian Community Center. Books open for review by appointment at Francis Effling residence March 20th-24th.

• Elliot – Monday, March 20, 2023, 7:00 p.m., at Janet Maechen’s residence. Books open by appointment only at Janet Maechen’s residence March 20th-24th.

• Floyd – Monday, March 20, 2023, 7:30 p.m., at Jim Johannsen’s residence. Books open for review at Jim Johannsen’s residence March 20th-24th.

• Jackson – Monday, March 20, 2023, 7:00 p.m., at Derik Kleinsasser shop office. Books open for review by appointment only at Earl Hinricher’s residence March 20th-24th.

• Letcher – Monday, March 20, 2023, 7:00 p.m., at Wes Stekl’s shop. Books open by appointment at Wes Stekl’s shop March 20th-24th.

• Logan – Monday, March 20, 2023, 7:00 p.m., at Adolf Zoss residence. Books open for review by appointment 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., March 20th-24th.

• Oneida – Monday, March 20, 2023, 4:00 p.m., at Country Pumper. Books open for review at Richard Alt residence March 20th-24th.

• Ravenna – Monday, March 20, 2023, 8:30 a.m., at Judy Fredrichs’ residence. Books open for review by appointment only at Judy Fredrichs’ residence March 20th-24th.

• Silver Creek – Monday, March 20, 2023, 7:00 p.m., at Pat Carsrud’s residence. Books open for review by appointment only at Pat Carsrud’s residence March 20th-24th.

• Twin Lake – Monday, March 20, 2023, 12:00 p.m., at Henry Linke’s residence. Books open for review by appointment only at Henry Linke’s residence March 20th-24th.

• Union – Monday, March 20, 2023, 1:00 p.m., at Country Pumper. Books open for review by appointment at Troy Olson’s residence March 20th-24th.

• Warren – Monday, March 20, 2023, 8:00 p.m., at Brenda Bawdon’s residence. Books open by appointment at Brenda Bawdon’s residence March 20th-24th.

• Woonsocket Township – Monday, March 20, 2023, 7:00 p.m., at Community Center – Woonsocket. Books open for review by appointment only at Della Amdahl residence March 20th-24th.

• Artesian City – Monday, March 20, 2023, 7:00 p.m., at the Artesian Community Center. Books open for review by appointment only at Molly Ebersdorfer residence March 20th-24th.

• Letcher City – Monday, March 20, 2023, 7:00 p.m., at Letcher Finance Office. Books open for review at the Letcher Finance Office March 20th-24th.

• Woonsocket City – Monday, March 20, 2023, 7:00 p.m., at City Hall. Books open for review at City Hall March 20th-24th.

