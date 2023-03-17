2023 TAX EXEMPT PROPERTY FOR SANBORN COUNTY

Published March 17, 2023, in Public Notices

Penny Farris CAA, Director of Equalization, lists the following Sanborn County Real Estate Property as approved by the Board of County Commissioners.

American Legion Post #29, Downstairs of City Hall, W 75’ of Lots 13-18, Blk 30, Woonsocket 

Artesian Volunteer Fire Department-S 95.2’ of Outlot 1, Thaxter’s 2nd Addn, Artesian 

Bonney Cemetery, 2 acres in SE/4 8-108-60, Floyd Township 

Farwell Methodist Cemetery, 1 ½ acres in NW/4 25-105-59, Ravenna Township 

First Lutheran Church, Lots 1-4, Blk 3 Thaxter’s 1st Addn, Artesian  

Forestburg Lutheran Church, Lots 16-18, Blk 14, Forestburg 

Horizon Health Care, W 85’ of Lots 21-24, Blk 22, OP Woonsocket 

Letcher Cemetery, S/2 SE/4 SE/4 16-105-61 (10 acres), Letcher Township 

Letcher Community Church, Lots 2-3; Blk 20 L&C Addn, Letcher 

Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, Lots 19-24, Blk 5, Dunn’s Addn., Woonsocket 

Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, 13.93 acres in NE/4 4-106-59, Diana Township 

Prairie Community Baptist Church, Lots 13-18, Blk 52, OP Woonsocket 

Prairie Home Cemetery, SW/4 NW/4 9-105-60, Butler Township 

Sanborn County. Soil and Water Conservation District, Lots 1-4, Blk 19, OP Woonsocket 

Sanborn County Soil and Water Conservation District, Lots 1-7, Blk 20, OP Woonsocket 

St. Scholastic Catholic Cemetery, S/2 S/2 SE/4 SE/4 16-105-61 (10 acres), Letcher Township 

St. Charles Catholic Church and Cemetery, Lots 3-6, Blk 7, all Blk 10, W Diana,100’ x 150’ Lot 14, Blk 5, E Side Outlots, Artesian, one square acre in SW/4 20-108-59, Lot B in Lot 1 NW/4 20-108-59 (St. Anthony Church), Afton Township 

St. Wilfrid Catholic Cemetery, 10.10 acres in SW/4 exc. W 90’ in 21-107-62, Woonsocket Township                                  

St. Wilfrid Church and Residence- Lots 1-12, Blk 108, 1st Addn, Woonsocket 

Silver Creek Cemetery, 1 acre NW corner of SW/4 15-107-61, Silver Creek Cemetery 

Silver Creek Cemetery, 1 ½ acres in SW corner of NW/4 15-107-61, Silver Creek Township 

Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, 2.93 acres in NW/4 33-105-62, Elliott Township 

Trinity Lutheran Church, 1.39 acres in SW/4 28-105-62, Elliott Township 

Town & Country Fire Protection Association, E/2 S/2 Lot 9, & E/2 Lot 10, and Lots 11-12, Blk 23, Woonsocket 

Spirit of Faith Church, Lots 15-24, Blk 43, Woonsocket 

Upland Cemetery, Blk 1 in NW/4 NW/4 NE/4 25-105-60, Butler Township 

Warren Cemetery, 5 acres in NE corner of 2-108-62, Warren Township 

Woonsocket Development Corporation Lots 4-6, Blk 29, OP, Woonsocket  

Woonsocket Development Corporation Lot 21-24 Blk 3 Dunn’s Addn, Woonsocket

ARTESIAN CITY 

OWNED PROPERTY – 2023 

W 92’& E 50’ Less W 51’of E 95’ Lots 20-24, Blk 6, OP 

E/2 Lots 6-12, Blk 5, OP  

E 75’ of Lots 13-16, Blk 6 OP 

Lots 7-8, Blk 4, Thaxter’s 1st Addn 

Lots 1-2, Blk 11, N. Diana 

S 120’ of E 120’ of Outlot 3 and Outlot 5, Thaxter’s 2nd Addn. 

Lots 1, 2 & 4 of Wetland Subdivision in SE/4 17-106-59 

Commencing at SW corner of NW/4 9-106-59, then N 47 rods, then E 36 rods, then S 14 rods, then E 44 rods to ¼ line; then S 33 rods to ½ section line, then W 80 rods to beginning 

W 140’of Lot 2, all Lot 3, Blk 1, Dowdell’s Addn 

Outlot 4, Thaxter’s 2nd Addn 

N 100’ Lot 11, Blk 1, Dowdell’s Addn 

W 15’ Lot 11 & 12, Blk 4, OP     

LETCHER CITY

OWNED PROPERTY – 2023 

Lot A, part of Lot 15, Blk 9, OP and unplatted strip W of Blk 9  

Blk 1, OP 

Lots 1-4; Blk 2, OP 

W/2 of Lot 6, Blk 3, Ryan & Co. 1st Addn. 

Lots 7-9, Blk 9, OP 

Lots A B C, Blk 1, Edmunds Addn. 

Lot B in NW/4 SE/4 15-105-61 

Lots 1-6, Blk 5, OP 

Lots 7-12, Blk 4, OP  

Outlot 1 less 1.13A known as Outlot 1A, RaceTrack Addn., SW/4 SW/4 15-105-61  

Lot L-1 together with access road and pipeline easement in SE/4 NE/4 15-105-61 

Lot L-2 in SE4/ NE/4 15-105-61 

Lot 12 exc. S 61’ & Lot 13 exc. S 62’ & Lots 14-16, Blk 9, OP 

Lots 24-27, Blk 18, OP 

Lots 1-2, Blk 18, OP 

A Strip of Land 33.5’ x 200’ N of Lots 5-12, Blk 2, C&S Addn 

Unplatted part of NE/4SE/4 15-105-61  

WOONSOCKET CITY 

OWNED PROPERTY – 2023 

W 25’ Lot 3 and Lot 4, SW Court Addn, Woonsocket 

Lots 12-15, Blk 38, OP  

W 75’ of Lots 13-18, Blk 30, OP 

N 42’ of E 30’ of W 100’ of Lots 13-18, Blk 30, OP 

N 42’ of E 37’ of Lots 13-18, Blk 30, OP  

Blks 35-37 exc. N 92’ of Lots 13-16, Blk 37, OP  

Lots 16-23 and strip 66’ wide E of Lot 23, Blk 38, OP 

Lots 10-11, Blk 38, OP 

N 92’ Lots 13-16, Blk 37, OP 

Lots 13-20, Blk 18, OP 

Lot 8 and N/2 & W/2 S/2 Lot 9 & W/2 of Lot 10, Blk 23, OP 

Blk 32 and Lots 1-3, Blk 33, OP 

Lots 18-20 & N 75’ of Lots 21-24, Blk 33, OP 

Lots 16-17, Blk 39, OP 

Lots 32-33, Blk 39, OP

Blk 40, OP 

Blk 45, OP 

Lot A of North View Addn, Woonsocket 

Lot 1 of North View Addn, Woonsocket 

Lot 2 of North View Addn, Woonsocket 

Lot 3 of North View Addn, Woonsocket  

Lot 5 of North View Addn, Woonsocket  

125’ of E 105’ Blk 10, Dunn’s Addn. 

N 22’ of Lots 13-16, Blk 29, OP 

S 30’ on N 112’ Lot 11, S 50’ Lots 12-15, Lots 16-36, Blk 37, OP 

Lots 8-10 exc. S 100’ of Lot 8 and S 50’ Lots 9-10, Lot 11 exc. S 30’ of N 112’ Lot 12 exc. S 50’ Blk 37, OP                     Blk 3 & E/2 Blk 4, OP 

E/2 Blk 7 & Blk 8, OP 

W/2 Blk 4, OP 

Blk 14, OP 

Outlot S and Outlot L (lagoon) in SE/4 28-107-62 

Lot 7 Blk 23, OP 

5.60 acres in SW/4 21-107-62 

S 200’ of W 250’ of Outlot 1 in SW/4 21-107-62 

7.9 acres in SW/4 21-107-62 + W90’ of St Wilfrid’s Cemetery Lot (1.6A) 

11.52A in SW/4 21-107-62(Eventide Cemetery)  

SANBORN COUNTY 

OWNED PROPERTY – 2023

Artesian City

Lots 19-24, Blk 1, OP

Letcher City 

Lots 1-5, Blk 8, OP 

Woonsocket City

Blk 31, OP              

Lots 8-9, Whiting’s Addn.

Lot M, Whiting’s Addn     

Lots 19-22, Blk 23, OP  

Irregularly shaped parcel  less S 475’ in NE/4 NE/4 28-107-62 Addn Outlots 

S475’ in irregularly shaped parcel in NE/4 NE/4 28-107-62 Addn Outlots

Afton

17’ off W side ROW NW/4 20-108-59

17’ off W side ROW SW/4 20-108-59

Butler Township 

On south side of ROW, a strip 150’ x 240’ W of river & 150’ x 240’ E of river in SE/4 11-105-60

Diana Township 

17’ off west and north sides Sec 16, and 1.68A in NW corner of NW/4 16-106-59 HWY ROW

Jackson Township

SW/4 24-108-61

Logan Township 

Lot A in E/2 NE/4 less Lot H-1 2-106-61 

Lots 12-13, Blk 11, & Lot A of Lot 15, Blk 11, FV 

Ravenna Township

4.01 acres off east side of E/2 17-105-59

Union Township 

17’ strip off east side SE/4SE/4 28-106-60-ROW on Highway 37

SANBORN CENTRAL – 

SCHOOL DIST. # 55-5-2023 

FORESTBURG PROPERTY 

Lot A of C.A. Olson’s 1st Addn., a subdivision of an unplatted portion of E/2 NE/4 2-106-61  

Lot 1 of Burrills Addn in W/2NE/4 2-106-61 

WOONSOCKET IND. SCHOOL DIST. #55-4-2023 

Lots 1-2-3 and E/2 of Lot 4, exc. N 46’ Lot 4, exc H1 (.60) 21-107-62 

Outlot G in SW/4 21-107-62 

S 50’ of Lots 13-18, Lots 19-24, Blk 108, Blk 109, Lots 1-2, Blk 110, 1st Addn.  SE/4 21-107-62  

Lots 11-12, Blk 106, Lots 1-12, Blk 107 1st Addn, and Outlot 14, Woonsocket (LAND) 

N 92’ Lots 13-18, Blk 108, 1st Addn  

Published once on March 16, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $96.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

