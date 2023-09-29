STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA }
:SS:
COUNTY OF SANBORN }
IN CIRCUIT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
55PRO 23-000017
IN THE MATTER OF THE }
ESTATE OF CONNIE A. }
SWENSON, DECEASED }
__________________________ }
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that on September 22, 2023, Darren M. Swenson, whose address is 1220 E. 4th Ave., Mitchell, SD 57301, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Connie A. Swenson.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.
/s/ Darren M. Swenson
Darren M. Swenson
1220 E. 4th Ave
Mitchell, SD 57301
Clerk of Courts
P.O. Box 56
Woonsocket, SD 57385
605/796-4515
Attorney Gregory A. Protsch
Mumford Protsch LLP
115 N. Main St; PO Box 189
Howard, South Dakota 57349
(605)772-4488
Published on September 28, October 5, and October 12, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $42.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
SJ7-3tb
