Published September 29, 2023, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA         }

:SS:

COUNTY OF SANBORN         }

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

55PRO 23-000017

IN THE MATTER OF THE         }

ESTATE OF CONNIE A.         }

SWENSON, DECEASED         }

__________________________    }

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that on September 22, 2023, Darren M. Swenson, whose address is 1220 E. 4th Ave., Mitchell, SD 57301, was appointed as personal representative of the estate of Connie A. Swenson.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the personal representative.

/s/ Darren M. Swenson

Darren M. Swenson

1220 E. 4th Ave

Mitchell, SD 57301

Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 56

Woonsocket, SD 57385

605/796-4515

Attorney Gregory A. Protsch

Mumford Protsch LLP

115 N. Main St; PO Box 189

Howard, South Dakota 57349

(605)772-4488

Published on September 28, October 5, and October 12, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $42.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

SJ7-3tb

