Residents evacuated from Prairie View

By:
Published October 17, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Residents from Prairie View Healthcare Center enjoy a movie together at the Woonsocket Community and Events Center during their evacuation on Monday afternoon.

On Monday, Oct. 16, all residents and staff were evacuated from the Prairie View Healthcare Center after the facility’s carbon monoxide detectors went off indicating the level of carbon monoxide was at dangerous levels in the building. Residents were moved to the Woonsocket Community and Events Center on the corner of Dumont Avenue, and they were there for a few hours while the leak was found and repaired.

According to members of the Town and Country Fire District of Woonsocket, someone from Prairie View called them to come in after their detectors went off and at the initial entrance into the building the readings were at around 42 on a scale of 0-100. As they used the reader throughout the building, there were a few areas with 50-70 readings, so it was determined that everyone needed to evacuate. 

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

