By: admin

Published October 13, 2023, in 4-H, Area News

The Town ‘N Kountry Kids 4-H Club Blue Group had a field trip to Upland Colony on Sunday, Oct. 1. The tour included the camper manufacturing facility, dairy and duck barn, locker/canning area, kitchen, baking room, gardens, school and hog facilities. The members enjoyed learning information about colony living that was given by the group’s wonderful tour guide. Fresh strawberries they picked in the garden were a special treat.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!