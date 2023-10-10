Saying Goodbye to St. Charles

By John Bechen

Published October 10, 2023, in Area News, Artesian, Headline News

PICTURED IS St. Charles Catholic Church in Artesian, which will be closing its doors Sunday, Oct. 15. 

This Sunday, Oct. 15, the St. Charles’ parishioners, current and former, along with the community of Artesian, will say goodbye to their Catholic church in their home town. To many it will feel like a funeral of a family member, but hopefully it will be a celebration of life.

Due to declining population and priests, St. Charles Borromeo’s final Mass will be this coming Sunday, Oct. 15, at 1:30 p.m. The most Rev. Bishop Donald DeGrood will be presiding. Everyone is welcome, especially current and former parishioners. Please help us say goodbye to an Artesian staple, icon, and family member, St. Charles.

…Read some history about the church in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

