By: admin

Published October 6, 2023, in Headline News, Sports

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, the SCW Lady Blackhawks hosted Highmore-

Harrold at the Woonsocket gym for a night of volleyball. It was a good night for the Lady Blackhawks as they won the JV game in two sets, and the varsity girls added a win to their record in three sets with scores of 25-22, 25-20 and 25-22.

The tables were turned on the Lady Blackhawks on Thursday, Sept. 28, when they traveled to Huron to play the James Valley Christian Vikings. SCW had some tough battles but couldn’t come together to bring home the win and lost in three with set scores of 17-25, 21-25 and 21-25.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, the SCW varsity squad competed in the 281 Conference Tournament held in Huron.

Their first round brought them up against the JVC Vikings again, and the Lady Blackhawks fought hard but lost in two tight sets with scores of 21-25 and 20-25, which put them in the consolation bracket.

The second round of the tournament found the Lady Blackhawks playing the Crusaders of Sunshine Bible Academy, and the Lady Blackhawks dominated the whole game with set scores of 25-22 and 25-9.

In their third round of play, for the consolation championship, the Lady Blackhawks were up against the Wessington Springs Spartans. It was a good match, going to three sets, and the Lady Blackhawks were able to redeem themselves from a loss to the Spartans a couple weeks ago and snatched the 281 Consolation Championship right out of their hands with set scores of 25-11, 24-26 and 25-21.

The Lady Blackhawks improve to an 8-11 record going into their next court action at Sunshine Bible Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Their next game is at home tonight (Thursday) in Woonsocket against Tripp-

Delmont/Armour, with the junior high starting at 4:30 p.m. and a rolling schedule until the varsity plays that night. Then on Monday, Oct. 9, SCW plays Howard at Sanborn Central starting at 4 p.m. with the junior high games rolling into the final game of the evening with the varsity match. They then play on Tuesday, Oct. 10 in Iroquois against Iroquois/Lake Preston starting at 4:30 p.m.

…Read individual stats and see pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!