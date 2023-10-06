WWSSC Blackhawks remain undefeated

On Friday, Sept. 29, the Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central (WWSSC) Blackhawks headed to Mobridge to take on the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers. The game turned out to be the most difficult win for the Blackhawks thus far, but they did come home with their sixth victory of the season with a final score of Blackhawks 18, Tigers 8.

The Blackhawks scored all their points in the first half of the game and started with a 14-yard run from Tyson Eddy for six points. The two-point conversion failed, which left the score at 6-0 at the end of the first quarter. 

Their first touchdown of the second quarter came from a four-yard pass from Holden Havlik to Blake Larson for six. Again, the extra-points play did not go their way, so the score was 12-0, Blackhawks. The final touchdown of the first half was made with a 45-yard pass from Havlik to Ryder Michalek with a failed PAT attempt to make the Blackhawks’ score 18 to the Tigers’ 0 going into the third quarter. Mobridge-Pollock scored their only points of the game in the fourth quarter with a short run for six and another short run for the two-point conversion to make the final score 18-8, Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks rise to a 6-0 record with just two games left in regular-season play. Their next game is in Deadwood tomorrow night (Friday). The game starts at 6 p.m. CST. They then finish their regular-season schedule with a home game in Wessington Springs against Rapid City Christian on Friday, Oct. 13.

