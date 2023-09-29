By: admin

Published September 29, 2023, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central library with the following present: Clayton Dean, Mark Goral, Emma Klaas, and Gary Spelbring Jr. Others present were Superintendent Corey Flatten, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen and Business Manager Gayle Bechen. Absent was Curtis Adams.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to the Board Meeting included Isabella Bitterman and Allie Applegarth, representing the Senior Class at Sanborn Central High School, Jennifer Larson and Susan Farrell-Poncelet, representing the SCEA, and Myron Sonne.

Myron Sonne addressed the board about the Ag/FFA program. The board thanked him for his input.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Goral, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting on August 14, 2023, as printed.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the Financial reports and bills.

General Fund balance, August 1, 2023: $1,206,812.25. Receipts: taxes $2,255.49, penalties/interest $25.42, interest $1,120.27, Title I $734.00, Reap $6,942.00, gross receipts tele $14,106.60, admission $985.00, other pupil $136.03, other $803.25, yearbook $390.00, state fines $1,227.33, state aid August $86,278.00, medicaid $760.81. Expenditures: $328,334.09, manual journal entry $3,528.28. Balance, August 31, 2023: $990,714.08. CorTrust Savings balance, August 1, 2023: $50,713.21. Receipts: other $5.00, interest $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, August 31, 2023: $50,718.21. CDs $300,000.00

Capital Outlay Fund balance, August 1, 2023: $476,067.85. Receipts: taxes $312.08, penalties/interest $3.44, interest $452.41. Expenditures: $81,846.60. Balance, August 31, 2023: $394,989.18. CDs $200,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, August 1, 2023: $545,650.60. Receipts: taxes $312.84, penalties/interest $3.45, interest $581.68, IDEA 611 $17,737.00, IDEA 619 $588.00, medicaid $75.25. Expenditures: $68,775.00, manual journal entry/voided check $226.10. Balance, August 31, 2023: $495,947.72. CDs $50,000.00.

Food Service Fund balance, August 1, 2023: $8,976.43. Receipts: student meals $8,270.00, adult meals $185.00, ala carte $2,665.29. Expenditures: $44,488.46. Balance, August 31, 2023: ($24,391.74).

Enterprise Fund balance, August 1, 2023: ($5,739.05). Receipts: preschool tuition $2,412.50. Expenditures: $4,731.84. Balance, August 31, 2023: ($8,058.39).

Custodial Funds balance, August 1, 2023: $60,650.54. Receipts: $5,901.59. Expenditures: $2,129.17. Balance, August 31, 2023: $64,422.96.

Scholarship Fund balance, August 1, 2023: $9,493.27. Receipts: interest $1.44. Expenditure: Hannah Dickson 2022 Peters Scholarship $1,000.00, Casady Dean 2023 Peters Scholarship $1,000.00. Balance, August 31, 2023: $7,494.71. Peters Scholarship balance: $6,744.71; Nelson Scholarship balance: $750.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of September, 2023 were as follows:

General Fund: $182,656.54;

Special Education: $20,750.02;

Food Service: $10,812.32;

Enterprise Fund: $5,271.79.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – Plains Commerce Bank, five month CD 5.2 percent $100,000.00; A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $37.26; Logan Amundson, South Dakota School Counselor membership $35.00, American School Counselor Association membership $69.00; Associated School Boards of South Dakota, joint convention registration Vermeulen/Flatten $410.00; Barnes & Noble, counselor books $257.53; Brooklyn Publishers LLC, ELA/oral interp pieces $132.25; Brooks Oil, 1,680 gallon LP $2,436.00; Card Services, PBIS supply $17.64, sports passes supply $10.84, back to school night water $32.16; Mike Carpentier, CDL training $625.00; CarQuest, bus supply $1,015.51; Council on College Admission in South Dakota, counselor fall workshop registration $20.00; Central Electric, August main building electric $2,907.11, August bus barn electric $101.45, parking lot lamp/photo cell $276.93; Chesterman Co., pop $75.03; Clayton’s Repair, bus labor $330.00, bus supply $84.00; Continental Press, ELL kit/books $645.74; CorTrust, air cards $55.00, hotspot $35.00, outdoor basketball rim $79.99, PBIS supply $51.88, elementary supply $13.95, colony supply $28.98, high school supply $21.60, business office supply $28.99; Country Pumper, inservice meal $263.50; Dauby’s Sport Center, volleyball supply $264.00; DEMCO, library supply $117.99; Foreman Sales & Service, eight bus inspections $632.50; Generation Genius, Inc., elementary software license $125.00; Harlows Bus Service, bus supply $230.80; Hillyard, janitor supply $207.70;

[IMPREST: Hanson School, volleyball tourney registration $175.00; Vern Eide, bus repairs $585.45];

Innovative Office Solutions, elementary supply $34.86; J.W. Pepper, band books $425.63; K&D Busing, half of busing $427.07; Kelsey Kaiser, CDL endorsement $35.00; Tim McCain, coach first aid course $35.00; Menards, janitor supply $64.91; Mid-Dakota Technologies, August tech support $175.00; Moody’s Auto Body, bus repair $644.45; Robin Moody, coach first aid course $35.00; Premier Equipment, new fuel tank bus $1,816.55; Pro-Contracting, two CDL tests $180.00; Public Health Laboratory, water tests $15.00; Quill, elementary supply $15.26, middle school supply $15.26, high school supply $15.26, business office supply $28.38; Ramada Inn, joint convention rooms $1,199.94; Sanborn Central Food Service, lunch supervisor meal $130.95, lunch supervisor ala carte $25.80, back to school night meal $431.34; Sanborn Weekly Journal, board proceedings $612.09, back to school night ad $181.50; Santel Communications, telephone/fax $228.35; School Administrators of South Dakota, AI training registrations $200.00; School Specialty, elementary supply $937.24, colony supply $257.73, high school supply $149.77, library supply $54.98; Supreme, elementary supply $65.44, colony supply $31.98, middle school supply $15.85, high school supply $15.84; Tessiers, superintendent air conditioning repair $302.59, gym air conditioning repair $171.41; University of Oregon, PBIS app license $350.00; Williams Musical & Office Equipment, instrument repairs $158.40.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $1,011.83; ABDO, library books $1,127.40; Apptegy, Inc., thrillshare license $3,490.00; Burnison Plumbing, bottle filler station $2,750.00; Mackin Educational Resources, library books $989.72; McGraw Hill, middle school new math series $170.40; School Specialty, preschool tables/chairs $1,093.29; SHI International, software licenses $8.34.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – Plains Commerce Bank, five month CD 5.2 percent $50,000.00; Evan-Moor, Special Education (SPED) supply $63.94; ESY mileage reimbursement $71.40; Pearson Assessments, speech supply $90.00; Quill, SPED ink cartridges $84.98.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Arctic Refrigeration, indoor walk in cooler repair $189.59; Bimbo Bakeries, bread $114.39; CorTrust, food service supply $412.29; Darrington Water Conditioning, August SS tank $28.00; East Side Jersey Dairy, milk $372.36; Performance Foodservice, food $8,592.85, ala carte $771.54, paper supply $458.10; Quill Corp., supply $13.79, ink cartridge $52.98; Staples Business Credit, plastic silverware $841.67; Woony Foods, food $52.06.

ENTERPRISE Fund – School Specialty, preschool supply $720.11.

Mr. Flatten reported on the following:

• Official Count of District enrollment is September 29th. The current breakdown is as follows: Pre-K – 22 (Not in official enrollment numbers), Elementary – 88, Middle School – 30 (+1 out of district placement), High School – 35, Colony – 40, Total: 194.

• Dalsin Roofing completed the sealing and additional flashing needed to make the school water tight. The school has a five-year warranty.

• Parent/Teacher Conferences are scheduled for September 28th. Unfortunately, there is a volleyball game in Huron that night.

• September 26th, Susan Farrell-Poncelet, Hannah Ziebarth, and Mr. Flatten will be attending an Artificial Intelligence writing workshop in Chamberlain.

• Information on new CTE grant that could benefit Huron Area Schools was presented in Huron on September 6th.

• Annual Dial meeting was held in Platte on September 7th.

• All-Staff will be attending a professional development on October 6th at the Mitchell Performing Arts Center put on by the DIAL group: “The Science of Happiness” by Kim Strobel.

• Fifth/sixth basketball numbers are being tallied, and participation is high.

Mrs. Vermeulen spoke on:

• Homecoming week is approaching. The student body will be traveling to Woonsocket for the parade on September 22nd. The route buses will leave when they return to Sanborn Central.

• The newly implemented PreK-12 PBIS (Positive Behavior Intervention Strategies) has handed out over 600 tickets during the first two and a half weeks of school. Weekly drawings are being held, and pictures are sent to the Sanborn Weekly Journal.

• Dakota Players Children’s Theatre has been scheduled for Novermber 17-23, 2024. There were no dates for this year that fit the narrow gym schedule.

• Grades 4 – Upland Colony and 8 – Sanborn Central will be participating in the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) in the area of math and reading. Colony tests will take place February 2nd and February 6th at Sanborn Central.

• There will be no School October 6th due to Dial inservice.

Discussion Item:

• Tax levy request to the county auditors for taxes payable in 2024 as follows: AG 1.320, OO 2.954, OTH 6.113, General Fund Opt Out $600,000.00, Special Education $150,000.00, Capital Outlay $250,000.00. It was decided to adjust the levies for the SPED fund from $200,000 down to $150,000 and the Capital Outlay up from $200,000 to $250,000. This will help balance out these areas in the revenue base, making it easier to use the funds where they are needed.

• The Board discussed joining the application process for Huron Area CTE Collaborative Equipment Grant proposal. This would give eligible juniors and seniors the ability to travel to Huron and take in-person CTE dual credit courses that are not available at Sanborn Central in the upcoming years. The board decided to join the other Huron area schools in supporting the application process for the CTE equipment grant.

Old Business: None.

New Business:

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve the adoption and renewal of the District’s Participation in Associated School Boards of South Dakota’s Insurance Protective Trust.

Motion by Goral, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the proposed senior privileges with the removal of designated parking spots. The board thanked them for coming.

Regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central School.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:27 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair

Published once on September 28, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $117.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.