Published December 15, 2023, in 4-H, Area News

Seven Sanborn/Jerauld senior 4-Hers represented South Dakota at the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Ga., Nov. 24-28. The theme was Unforgettable Past, Innovative Future. The seven delegates selected were Miley Adams, Victoria Hoffman, Teagen Moody, Abby Kolousek, Cannon Zoss, Aubrey Senska – flag bearer and Delaney Zoss – South Dakota Youth Advisor. Chaperones for the trip included Amber Kolousek, Ivy Senska, Tiff Hoffman and Steve Zoss. The attendees flew into Atlanta on Nov. 24. Saturday, delegates attended leadership workshops where they learned a variety of skills to implement in their communities. Workshops for the week included: speed meeting, habits of highly successful teens, team building, social media awareness, teen leadership, dancing with the stars, Zumba, Pilates, getting organized for life’s demands, mental illness awareness and career panels. Speakers included barrel racer Amberlee Snyder, New York Times bestselling author Dan Clark, Houston Stock Show and Rodeo CEO Dr. Chris Boleman, and NIFA director Dr. Dionne Toombs. On Saturday evening, delegates attended the International Dinner and Dance where they were served foods from different cultures around the world. Sunday, Delaney Zoss and Aubrey Senska represented South Dakota at the opening session by carrying the South Dakota flag and sharing an interesting fact about South Dakota. Sunday was spent at workshops and listening to inspirational speakers. The day ended at the Atlanta History Center for a night of culture.

Monday, delegates participated in a day of service which is a community service day where delegates helped at local elementary schools, packed food boxes for Hosea Helps or helped landscape at city parks. In the afternoon, delegates attended the Awesome Tours of Atlanta which included Hotlanta and the College Football Hall of Fame. Monday night, delegates were invited to attend the Formal Gala and dance. Tuesday, the South Dakota delegation visited the Georgia Aquarium.

National 4-H Congress is a high-level leadership event which is designed to enhance youth life skills and impact youth through cultural and leadership experiences. The South Dakota delegation would like to thank our supporters. Sanborn and Jerauld Counties hope to send another group of youth leaders in the future to experience this amazing conference!

