Christian rides into finals at Junior World Finals Rodeo

Published December 15, 2023

Tanner Christian of Woonsocket traveled to Las Vegas to ride bulls in the Junior World Finals Rodeo. He competed in the Junior Bull Riding Championship in the 14-15-year-olds division. Christian had two successful rounds, with his best round being Round 2, where he won first place with a score of 86. At the end of the two qualifying rounds, Christian found himself in third place, a rank high enough to stamp his ticket to ride with nine other challengers in the Short Go on Monday, Dec. 11, to determine the final rankings and winners.

That evening, he didn’t quite make it to the buzzer, but finishing in the top 10 of the world is a major accomplishment for his season.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

