Published December 15, 2023, in Sports

The Blackhawks had a great start to their season with victories over Sunshine Bible Academy in a doubleheader on Saturday, Dec. 10. The afternoon started with the girls’ junior varsity and then the boys’ junior varsity, with both of them bringing home wins. The final score of the girls’ JV game was 54-4.

The junior varsity boys had no problem with the JV Crusaders as the game ended with a final score of 64-23, Blackhawks.

Following the JV games, the varsity Lady Blackhawks hit the court and dominated over the SBA Crusaders winning 64-14.

The doubleheader ended with the boys’ varsity finishing with a clean sweep for the Blackhawks and a 65-29 win over SBA.

SCW Lady Blackhawks Head Coach Rob Baruth had this to say about the season as it gets started, “We are very excited for the season with 12 girls returning that lettered and played last season. They gained a lot of experience last season and had a good summer improving their skills. The Lady Blackhawks return All-Conference players in Liz Boschee, Kenna Ochsner, Kam Ochsner and Jaycee Baruth. We have four excellent senior captions this season. They are Jaycee Baruth, Kara Wormstadt, Kenna Ochsner and Kam Ochsner. Our team has a very good mix of veteran players and younger players, as well, and that will help to bolster the rotation. We are looking to play an uptempo style of play to utilize our overall speed and quickness. Our JV team, C-team and JH team look to be pretty competitive, as well, and we are very excited to see them learn the game and improve their skills as the season progresses.”

Baruth is assisted by Robin Moody, Emily Henriksen and Kayla Olson-VanWinkle. The SCW Blackhawk boys are coached by Head Coach Tate Deinert with Trey Weber, Jordan VonEye and Spens Schlicht as assistants.

The Blackhawks had their next contest in Woonsocket against the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots on Tuesday, Dec. 12, followed by another home game on Thursday, Dec. 14, in Sanborn Central against Corsica-Stickney. They then host Mt. Vernon/Plankinton in Woonsocket on Tuesday, Dec. 19, and then have a break until after Christmas.