Published December 29, 2023

Kara Wormstadt, a senior at Sanborn Central High School, is pictured with the many donations she collected for the Sanborn County Food Pantry as part of her senior project this year.

For her senior project, Sanborn Central senior Kara Wormstadt decided to continue a project that was started last year by Ellie Evans. For ten days from Dec. 5-15, she collected food to be donated to the Sanborn County Food Pantry, and she said that she would encourage seniors in the future to continue this project because it was such a great way to give back to the community.

To start, Wormstadt had to contact businesses to ask permission to have collection boxes at their locations. The generous people at Woony Foods, Country Pumper, CorTrust Bank in both Artesian and Letcher and Sanborn Central School were all kind enough to help Wormstadt collect donations from all the communities in Sanborn County. Wormstadt stated that, because of her busy schedule with school and basketball, the most difficult part of her project was getting to the businesses during the business hours to talk to the people in charge and to drop off or pick up donations; however, she found time to get everything collected and delivered right at the start of her Christmas Break.

