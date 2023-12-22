Two-car accident slows traffic Friday night

By:
Published December 22, 2023, in Headline News

At around 4:30 p.m. Friday evening, a two-car accident occurred at the corner of Highway 37 and the Alpena road where they meet by Al’s Place north of Woonsocket. A pickup was traveling south on Highway 37 and a car sitting at the stop sign on the west side of the road pulled out in front of the pickup. After impact, the pickup rolled into the ditch and landed on its side. 

Ambulances from both Woonsocket and Alpena were called to the scene, as well as the Town and Country Fire District. Both drivers were taken to the hospital in Huron, with no further information at press time. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation of the accident. 

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    December 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    November 26, 2023 November 27, 2023 November 28, 2023 November 29, 2023 November 30, 2023 December 1, 2023 December 2, 2023
    December 3, 2023 December 4, 2023 December 5, 2023 December 6, 2023 December 7, 2023 December 8, 2023 December 9, 2023
    December 10, 2023 December 11, 2023 December 12, 2023 December 13, 2023 December 14, 2023 December 15, 2023 December 16, 2023
    December 17, 2023 December 18, 2023 December 19, 2023 December 20, 2023 December 21, 2023 December 22, 2023 December 23, 2023
    December 24, 2023 December 25, 2023 December 26, 2023 December 27, 2023 December 28, 2023 December 29, 2023 December 30, 2023
    December 31, 2023 January 1, 2024 January 2, 2024 January 3, 2024 January 4, 2024 January 5, 2024 January 6, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 