By: admin

Published December 22, 2023, in Headline News

At around 4:30 p.m. Friday evening, a two-car accident occurred at the corner of Highway 37 and the Alpena road where they meet by Al’s Place north of Woonsocket. A pickup was traveling south on Highway 37 and a car sitting at the stop sign on the west side of the road pulled out in front of the pickup. After impact, the pickup rolled into the ditch and landed on its side.

Ambulances from both Woonsocket and Alpena were called to the scene, as well as the Town and Country Fire District. Both drivers were taken to the hospital in Huron, with no further information at press time. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation of the accident.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!