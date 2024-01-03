By: admin

January 3, 2024

Esports season kicked off on Dec. 11. We have seven athletes who compete in three different games.

On Mondays, the team competes in Super Smash Bros Ultimate. We have five athletes competing in this game. Following are the results after three weeks: Oscar Anderson, 3-0 (tied for first in the league out of 44 players); Briley Viktora, 2-1; Brendan Evans, 1-1; Garrett Aldrich, 1-2; and Chance Machado, 0-3.

On Thursdays, the team plays Rocket League. The team consists of Oscar Anderson, Brendan Evans, and Teagen Eggleston. They are currently 2-0, with wins over Rapid City Christian and Hot Springs, and are tied for first out of 28 teams.

Fridays, the team plays chess. In chess, Brendan Evans is 3-0, with wins over athletes from Dakota Valley and the Northwestern Area. Oscar Anderson is 2-0, with wins over Tea Area and Rapid City Central. There are 37 total chess players, with both Blackhawks sitting in the top 10 after three weeks.

