Published July 21, 2023, in Obituaries

Douglas Janzing, 54, of Mitchell, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Mitchell.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 24, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian. Visitation will be Sunday, July 23, from 1-3 p.m. at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a 2:30 p.m. prayer service.