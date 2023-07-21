Rene Hernandez

Sioux Falls

By:
Published July 21, 2023, in Obituaries

Rene Anthony Hernandez, 42, of Sioux Falls, and formerly of Tulare, Calif., passed away after a hard-fought battle against cancer on July 8, 2023, in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 14, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Howard, with burial that followed in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Howard. Visitation was one hour prior to services at the church.  

Rene Anthony Hernandez was born Oct. 18, 1980, to the late Rinaldo Hernandez and Sandy Mora. Rene moved to South Dakota from California to be closer to family. Rene worked hard building his own Drywall Construction business in Sioux Falls with his older brother, Mike. 

Rene enjoyed riding his motorcycles and spending time with family, and most recently, he was baptized and dedicated his life to Jesus.

Rene is survived by his mother, Sandy (Bill) Wolf of Fedora; sister, Monica (Pedro Rios) Hernandez of Sioux City, Iowa; his brothers, Mike Hernandez of Sioux Falls, Antonio (Norma) Puga of Sioux Falls, Raul of Tulare, Calif.; Steven of Las Vegas, Nev.; and many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, stepsisters, and stepbrothers.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    July 23, 2023, 3:06 pm
    Sunny
    89°F
    real feel: 93°F
    humidity: 40%
    wind speed: 7 mph S
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    July 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 25, 2023 June 26, 2023 June 27, 2023 June 28, 2023 June 29, 2023 June 30, 2023 July 1, 2023
    July 2, 2023 July 3, 2023 July 4, 2023 July 5, 2023 July 6, 2023 July 7, 2023 July 8, 2023
    July 9, 2023 July 10, 2023 July 11, 2023 July 12, 2023 July 13, 2023 July 14, 2023 July 15, 2023
    July 16, 2023 July 17, 2023 July 18, 2023 July 19, 2023 July 20, 2023 July 21, 2023 July 22, 2023
    July 23, 2023 July 24, 2023 July 25, 2023 July 26, 2023 July 27, 2023 July 28, 2023 July 29, 2023
    July 30, 2023 July 31, 2023 August 1, 2023 August 2, 2023 August 3, 2023 August 4, 2023 August 5, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 