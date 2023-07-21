By: admin

Published July 21, 2023, in Obituaries

Rene Anthony Hernandez, 42, of Sioux Falls, and formerly of Tulare, Calif., passed away after a hard-fought battle against cancer on July 8, 2023, in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 14, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Howard, with burial that followed in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Howard. Visitation was one hour prior to services at the church.

Rene Anthony Hernandez was born Oct. 18, 1980, to the late Rinaldo Hernandez and Sandy Mora. Rene moved to South Dakota from California to be closer to family. Rene worked hard building his own Drywall Construction business in Sioux Falls with his older brother, Mike.

Rene enjoyed riding his motorcycles and spending time with family, and most recently, he was baptized and dedicated his life to Jesus.

Rene is survived by his mother, Sandy (Bill) Wolf of Fedora; sister, Monica (Pedro Rios) Hernandez of Sioux City, Iowa; his brothers, Mike Hernandez of Sioux Falls, Antonio (Norma) Puga of Sioux Falls, Raul of Tulare, Calif.; Steven of Las Vegas, Nev.; and many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, stepsisters, and stepbrothers.