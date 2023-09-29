By: admin

Published September 29, 2023, in Obituaries

Sharon Staffen, 81, of Fedora, died Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Diamond Care Center in Bridgewater.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, Oct. 7, from 2-4 p.m. at the Howard Golf Course. A private family interment will be at Fedora Cemetery in Fedora.

Sharon Lee Walton was born on Aug. 26, 1942, in Mitchell, to John and Regina (Metzger) Walton. She was raised in Artesian and graduated from Artesian High School as class Salutatorian in May 1960. During high school, she was active in vocal music groups, served as librarian, appeared in plays and was on the paper staff.

After continuing her education in California, she returned home to Artesian, and on Feb. 17, 1962, she married Harvey Staffen in Artesian. To this union, three children were born. In 1978, they moved to the family farm in Fedora. There, she went to work at the Howard Good Samaritan Center for over 30 years as a CNA and Restorative Aid.

In 2021, she moved into Edgewood Memory Care in Mitchell, and then in 2022, she moved into Diamond Care Center in Bridgewater, where she lived the remainder of her life.

Sharon’s hobbies included sewing, crocheting, cross stitching, reading, crossword puzzles and family genealogy.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Harvey; daughters, Gibi (Dan) Page of Fedora and Brenda (Reggie) Suess of Sioux Falls; three grandchildren; one great-grandson; sister-in-law, Diane Walton of Wilmington, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Harlyn Staffen; parents; in-laws, Harvey and Mable Staffen; siblings and in-laws, Delbert (Millie) Walton, Carol (Gene) Bluhm, Joan (Leo) Melgosa, James Walton, Dwelda McKittrick, and Sherman Staffen.