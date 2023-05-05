St. Wilfrid Catholic youth make the big escape

By:
Published May 5, 2023, in Area News, Woonsocket

The high school youth of St. Wilfrid Catholic Church enjoyed an end-of-year fun night with a trip to Madison that began with supper at Pizza Ranch. After supper there was lots of laughter and team-building as the youth and leaders broke into two groups at “Unlock Madison” to do the Escape Room activity. One group completed “Escape the 80s” and the other group completed “Grounded.” Both teams completed their “escape” with a time that put them on the leader’s board. 

