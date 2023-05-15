By: admin

Published May 15, 2023, in Area News, Woonsocket

On the night of Wednesday, May 3, someone went into the public restrooms by the little league ball field in the center of Woonsocket and destroyed the paper towel dispensers, threw all kinds of things into the toilets and urinal, and made a huge mess of the facility. The bathrooms had just been opened that day for public use due to complaints received by the city about not having them open.

In addition to the damage done in the restrooms, the culprits broke in the door of the equipment room at the ball field. Nothing appears to be missing, but it looks as though a bat was used to do some of the damage in the bathrooms.

This crime has been reported to the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office and is currently under investigation. If anyone knows any information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Sanborn County Sheriff at 605-796-4511.

