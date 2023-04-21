By: admin

Published April 21, 2023, in Area News, Woonsocket

On Wednesday, April 12, the women of the Spirit of Faith Lutheran-Methodist Church hosted a tea for nine Woonsocket High School senior girls. This time-honored tradition has spanned over seven decades and was started by the Methodist women.

Carrie Howard gave a very inspirational message for the girls, beginning with “Being a woman is a gift,” and proceeded to encourage with various guidelines for their future.

The choir consisted of Wanda Swenson, Deb Boschee, Rachael Anderson, Kay Jorgenson, LaMae Peterson, Birgit Aviles and Sue Larson. They sang two songs: “A Hymn of Promise” and “Wherever You Are.”

Lisa Snedeker was the Mistress of Ceremonies.

Kay Jorgenson decorated the tables beautifully with various pastel tablecloths, matching teapots and cups and saucers, plus live flowers and ceramic figures.

Punch, fancy open-faced sandwiches, a fruit platter, strawberry cupcakes, nuts, mints and tea or coffee were served. The senior girls received a small gift.

Mothers and grandmothers of the girls were also invited to attend, and there was a large group this year. Many lingered over their lunch and enjoyed visiting.

