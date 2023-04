By: admin

Published April 21, 2023, in Area News, Artesian

Waylon Jacobsen, son of Brady and Tristen Jacobsen, was baptized Sunday, April 16, at the 11 a.m. worship service at Artesian First Lutheran.

Part of Pastor Brakke’s baptisms is the blessing of the baby’s ears, eyes, mouth, hands and feet for the service of God, which is very special. There were many family members and friends in attendance. The family served dinner for everyone following the church service.

