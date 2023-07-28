The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 10, 2023, with the following members present Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, and Derek Foos. Brandon Goergen was available on conference call. Finance officer Tara Weber was also in attendance.
Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Boschee, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.
Minutes – Tabled.
Motion by Goergen, seconded by Foos, to approve the Financial Statement. Motion carried.
Motion by Boschee, seconded by Goergen, to approve the following bills. Motion carried.
KO’s Pro Service $902.00 Shop
Woonsocket School $7,968.00 Library
Woony Foods $262.45 Shop
South Dakota Retirement System $248.72 Retirement
Sanborn Weekly Journal $184.00 Printing
Public Health Lab $43.00 Water
Doug’s Custom Paint $663.41 Parks
Mitchell Concrete Products $600.00 Parks
Agtegra $277.40 Parks
Hawkins Water Treatment $4,512.03 Water/Pool
Waste Management $6,497.92 Garbage
Honda Of Mitchell $156.29 Parks
One Call System $5.60 Shop
NorthWestern Energy $3,474.49 Utilities
Northwest Pipe Fitting $2,417.11 Storm Drain
Express 2 $579.77 Shop
Aramark $344.08 Shop
Brian Feistner $546.00 Streets
Banyon Data System $2,915.00 Computer
Milbank Winwaters $3,827.72 Water
Express Stop $546.95 Shop
Budde Septic Tank $500.00 Parks
Alpena Co-op $14.29 Shop
South Dakota Federal Property $6.00 Shop
Santel Communications $256.83 Computer/Phone
Local Lumber $35.39 Parks
Menards $616.72 Shop
Chesterman $309.00 Pool
JD Concrete $432.50 Parks
Midwest Fire & Safety $197.00 Shop
Sanborn Weekly Journal $432.47 Publishing
American Legion $25.00 Shop
Department of Revenue $224.27 Sales Tax
First National Bank of Omaha $4,556.47 Payroll Tax
South Dakota Retirement System $1,278.72 Retirement
Tara Weber $670.32 Mileage-Summer Rec
Richard Jensen $883.50 Mileage
OLD BUSINESS
The council discussed cameras. DB Electric will start installing in the next couple of weeks.
The council discussed the antenna for the water tower for the radios.
The council discussed the pool. The council will look at purchasing inground chairs for the lifeguards to sit in at different locations.
The council discussed bus parking and drainage.
The council discussed the streets that will be paved and patched this year.
Weber gave the council an update on the accident. The insurance company will allow the council to purchase the pickup back.
NEW BUSINESS
The council went through the list of cleanup. The council agreed to move forward with the recommendations of the code enforcement officer.
The council discussed barking dogs.
With no further business to discuss. Motion by Boschee, seconded by Foos, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.
