Published July 28, 2023, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 10, 2023, with the following members present Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, and Derek Foos. Brandon Goergen was available on conference call. Finance officer Tara Weber was also in attendance.

Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Boschee, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Minutes – Tabled.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Foos, to approve the Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Goergen, to approve the following bills. Motion carried.

KO’s Pro Service $902.00 Shop

Woonsocket School $7,968.00 Library

Woony Foods $262.45 Shop

South Dakota Retirement System $248.72 Retirement

Sanborn Weekly Journal $184.00 Printing

Public Health Lab $43.00 Water

Doug’s Custom Paint $663.41 Parks

Mitchell Concrete Products $600.00 Parks

Agtegra $277.40 Parks

Hawkins Water Treatment $4,512.03 Water/Pool

Waste Management $6,497.92 Garbage

Honda Of Mitchell $156.29 Parks

One Call System $5.60 Shop

NorthWestern Energy $3,474.49 Utilities

Northwest Pipe Fitting $2,417.11 Storm Drain

Express 2 $579.77 Shop

Aramark $344.08 Shop

Brian Feistner $546.00 Streets

Banyon Data System $2,915.00 Computer

Milbank Winwaters $3,827.72 Water

Express Stop $546.95 Shop

Budde Septic Tank $500.00 Parks

Alpena Co-op $14.29 Shop

South Dakota Federal Property $6.00 Shop

Santel Communications $256.83 Computer/Phone

Local Lumber $35.39 Parks

Menards $616.72 Shop

Chesterman $309.00 Pool

JD Concrete $432.50 Parks

Midwest Fire & Safety $197.00 Shop

Sanborn Weekly Journal $432.47 Publishing

American Legion $25.00 Shop

Department of Revenue $224.27 Sales Tax

First National Bank of Omaha $4,556.47 Payroll Tax

South Dakota Retirement System $1,278.72 Retirement

Tara Weber $670.32 Mileage-Summer Rec

Richard Jensen $883.50 Mileage

OLD BUSINESS

The council discussed cameras. DB Electric will start installing in the next couple of weeks.

The council discussed the antenna for the water tower for the radios.

The council discussed the pool. The council will look at purchasing inground chairs for the lifeguards to sit in at different locations.

The council discussed bus parking and drainage.

The council discussed the streets that will be paved and patched this year.

Weber gave the council an update on the accident. The insurance company will allow the council to purchase the pickup back.

NEW BUSINESS

The council went through the list of cleanup. The council agreed to move forward with the recommendations of the code enforcement officer.

The council discussed barking dogs.

With no further business to discuss. Motion by Boschee, seconded by Foos, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL)

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

