Published May 26, 2023, in School

The end of the school year brings some free time for the kids to start to transition from the day-to-day school grind to the more flexible summer schedule that most of them will enjoy. Since there isn’t time to start new lessons with just a few days of the school year left, some “winddown” time is always available for teachers to make sure their students have all their work turned in and all their tests taken so final grades can be done promptly and the summer can start for everyone at the same time. With that free time, the school staff does a great job to organize activities for the kids to get outdoors, burn off energy and work on some team-building skills. In Woonsocket this year, the PreK through sixth graders enjoyed a track and field day, a field day of activities at the ball field and some extra activities outside that they can do all summer long.

