Published May 19, 2023, in School

The end of the school year usually presents time for the annual class field trips. At Woonsocket School, the Woonsocket Elementary Parents Club (WEPC) funds a majority of the trips the elementary students take each year. This year, the kindergarten and first grade students went to Huron for an entertaining and educational trip. They visited the Nordby Center and went swimming for a couple hours, ate Domino’s pizza for lunch, played some games together in the gym and then went to Dakota Energy Cooperative to learn about the job of the power linemen and measures that should be taken to be safe around electricity. At the end of the day, each student received a bag of parting gifts from Willie Wire Hands and the rest of the staff at Dakota Energy.

