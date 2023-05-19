By: admin

Published May 19, 2023, in School

On Wednesday, May 10, the Woonsocket fourth grade class took their informational texts they have been working on and read them to the residents of Prairie View Healthcare Center. Their topics were South Dakota Attractions. They read with various residents, and then afterwards, they were able to play card games together (lots of garbage, and one resident taught a student how to play poker) and enjoy cookies and juice. To finish it off, they sang their spring concert songs to the residents. I think everyone had a wonderful time! I couldn’t have been more proud of my students!

