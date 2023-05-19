Fourth grade class visits nursing home

By Bailey Deinert

By:
Published May 19, 2023, in School

On Wednesday, May 10, the Woonsocket fourth grade class took their informational texts they have been working on and read them to the residents of Prairie View Healthcare Center. Their topics were South Dakota Attractions. They read with various residents, and then afterwards, they were able to play card games together (lots of garbage, and one resident taught a student how to play poker) and enjoy cookies and juice. To finish it off, they sang their spring concert songs to the residents. I think everyone had a wonderful time! I couldn’t have been more proud of my students!

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    May 21, 2023, 11:47 am
    Sunny
    74°F
    real feel: 82°F
    humidity: 52%
    wind speed: 7 mph SSW
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    May 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    April 30, 2023 May 1, 2023 May 2, 2023 May 3, 2023 May 4, 2023 May 5, 2023 May 6, 2023
    May 7, 2023 May 8, 2023 May 9, 2023 May 10, 2023 May 11, 2023 May 12, 2023 May 13, 2023
    May 14, 2023 May 15, 2023 May 16, 2023 May 17, 2023 May 18, 2023 May 19, 2023 May 20, 2023
    May 21, 2023 May 22, 2023 May 23, 2023 May 24, 2023 May 25, 2023 May 26, 2023 May 27, 2023
    May 28, 2023 May 29, 2023 May 30, 2023 May 31, 2023 June 1, 2023 June 2, 2023 June 3, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 