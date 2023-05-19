By: admin

Published May 19, 2023, in School

The third-grade class in Woonsocket put together a book about theme parks. Each student was assigned a theme park that they had to research and write about, and they put their essays/stories together to make their own book called “Third Grade Theme Park Research.” They had to do their own writing and illustrations. On Friday, May 5, the students invited their parents and/or grandparents to the school to see their new creation and hear the students read their section of the book.

