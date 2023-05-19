By: admin

Published May 19, 2023, in School

Last week, May 7-13, was National Teacher Appreciation Week. The Woonsocket School administration honored the Woonsocket teachers and staff with a glamorous Oscar/Academy Award week and ended the week with a walk on the infamous “Red Carpet” across the stage in the Woonsocket gym. They were told to be creative and see if they could look like real-life movie stars/famous people. The administration recruited a few students to take pictures like “paparazzi.” Evan VonEye and Shea Reindl did a great job playing the part.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!