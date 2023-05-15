By: admin

Published May 15, 2023, in School

On Thursday, May 4, the students in music at Woonsocket School performed their spring concert for a full gym of family and friends. The night started with the instrumental portion of the program. The fifth-grade band went first, playing “Frere Jacques” and “Lightly Row.” The sixth-seventh grade band followed with two pieces of their own, “Cowboy Cattle Drive” and “Cardiff Castle.” The eighth through 12th grade band students finished the first half of the show with three beautifully played pieces entitled, “Mask of the Red Death,” “Jurassic Park” and “Knights of Destiny.” The band was directed by Mrs. Sandy Selland.

For the second half of the concert, the choir students in grades seven through 12 started by singing “Life is a Highway” and “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” They were followed by the third through sixth grade students, who performed “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” and “Count on Me.” The final group to perform were the PreK through second graders, and they sang their hearts out to “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” and “I Love a Baseball Game.” The PreK through 12th grade choir students are taught by Mrs. Jenny Easton.

The Woonsocket and Sanborn Central schools share instructors for band and choir, so the song lineup is the same, but both schools put their own twist on things, so it’s not the same concert at both places. All the students do a wonderful job, and it’s especially delightful to see those students who enjoy music, as it is something they can use and practice their entire lives.

