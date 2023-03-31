Woonsocket Legion holds annual Texas Hold ‘Em tournament

By:
Published March 31, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The Woonsocket American Legion Post 29 hosted a fun night at their eighth annual Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament this past weekend! The evening began with a bratwurst meal served by the American Legion Auxiliary. Dealers for the night were Andy Larson, Nathan Linke, Wyatt Feistner and Wade Schoenfelder.

Congratulations to the winners of the tournament: third place, Harvey Fouberg; second place and High Hand of the Night, Scott Senska; and first place, Tim Budde. Proceeds of this fundraiser will help the American Legion Post 29 support various activities in the community.

…See a picture of the winners in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

