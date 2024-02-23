By: admin

Published February 23, 2024, in Area News, Artesian, Headline News

Artesian Volunteer Fire Department was recently awarded a $2,200 Operation Round-Up® grant from Central Electric Cooperative to help purchase new equipment.

Local firefighter Walter Cope said, “With the monies we received from Central Electric, the fire department was able to replace four nozzles on fire trucks, update the hose on the grass rig and replace hoses on the rescue rig. Additional hoses were purchased for the pumper truck as well.”

Central Electric manager of communications Tara Miller said, “Rural fire departments operate on a lean budget. They make the most of what they have, and this Operation Round-Up grant is just one way we can say thanks for everything they do.”

Operation Round-Up is a voluntary program run by the members for the members. Dawna VanOverschelde represents Sanborn County and Tami Moore represents Miner County on the Operation Round-Up board of trustees.

Through the program, cooperative members round up their monthly statement to the next whole dollar, and the extra cents accumulate to support area projects.

The next Operation Round-Up grant application deadline is May 1. For more information about the program, call 1-800-477-2892 or visit www.centralec.coop and click on member programs.

