Auxiliary Unit #47 holds Veterans Day Luncheon and gifts Quilt of Valor

By:
Published November 29, 2024, in Area News, Artesian

Greg Cornelius, Forestburg, received a Quilt of Valor on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Veterans Day lunch in Artesian. 

The Quilts of Valor Foundation gifts handmade quilts to veterans and service members touched by war. 

Cornelius served in the South Dakota Army National Guard from November 1981 through May 2005. He was a member of the Second Battalion, 147th Field Artillery deployed to Iraq in 2004 supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom. 

The red and blue quilt was presented by Sara Fridley, president of Prairie Winds Quilt of Valor. Cornelius was nominated by the Artesian American Legion Auxiliary Unit #47. His wife, Jeanette; children, Bradeyn and Shania; and mother, Carla Cornelius, attended. 

The presentation was part of the unit’s annual Veterans Day luncheon offered free to area veterans and their families. Members provided pulled pork sandwiches, cheesy potatoes, green bean casserole, plus a variety of salads and desserts. Many door prizes were also awarded. 

The unit will meet next at 1:30 p.m., Dec. 10, at the community center in Artesian. 

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    December 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    December 1, 2024 December 2, 2024 December 3, 2024 December 4, 2024 December 5, 2024 December 6, 2024 December 7, 2024
    December 8, 2024 December 9, 2024 December 10, 2024 December 11, 2024 December 12, 2024 December 13, 2024 December 14, 2024
    December 15, 2024 December 16, 2024 December 17, 2024 December 18, 2024 December 19, 2024 December 20, 2024 December 21, 2024
    December 22, 2024 December 23, 2024 December 24, 2024 December 25, 2024 December 26, 2024 December 27, 2024 December 28, 2024
    December 29, 2024 December 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 January 1, 2025 January 2, 2025 January 3, 2025 January 4, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 