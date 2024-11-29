By: admin

Published November 29, 2024

Greg Cornelius, Forestburg, received a Quilt of Valor on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Veterans Day lunch in Artesian.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation gifts handmade quilts to veterans and service members touched by war.

Cornelius served in the South Dakota Army National Guard from November 1981 through May 2005. He was a member of the Second Battalion, 147th Field Artillery deployed to Iraq in 2004 supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The red and blue quilt was presented by Sara Fridley, president of Prairie Winds Quilt of Valor. Cornelius was nominated by the Artesian American Legion Auxiliary Unit #47. His wife, Jeanette; children, Bradeyn and Shania; and mother, Carla Cornelius, attended.

The presentation was part of the unit’s annual Veterans Day luncheon offered free to area veterans and their families. Members provided pulled pork sandwiches, cheesy potatoes, green bean casserole, plus a variety of salads and desserts. Many door prizes were also awarded.

The unit will meet next at 1:30 p.m., Dec. 10, at the community center in Artesian.

