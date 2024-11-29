By: admin

Published November 29, 2024, in 4-H, Area News

The Town ‘N Kountry Kids Red Group 4-H Club helped to celebrate American Education Week in the area schools last week. Club members wrote personal notes to teachers and staff, and also made up a gift of M&M’s with a card attached that had sayings like “Your Work is Motivating & Meaningful” and “You Are Marvelous & Magnificent” with points about patience, inspiration, sunshine and smiles, warmth and caring and hearts. Each teacher/staff member at Woonsocket School as well as some teachers at Sanborn Central and Wessington Springs received a note and gift. The club also provided a treat of brownies in the staff breakrooms at Woonsocket School.

