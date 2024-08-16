By: admin

Published August 16, 2024, in Obituaries

Darrel Page, 83, of Andover, Minn., formerly of Fedora, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at his home under hospice care with family by his side.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Endeavor Presbyterian Church in Fedora. Burial was at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian. Visitation was Monday, Aug. 12, at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a prayer service.

Darrel Maynard Page was born Sept. 10, 1940, to Maynard and Thelma (Carpenter) Page in rural Miner County. After graduating high school, Darrel worked for Greene Oil with his grandpa, George Carpenter, in Fedora.

Darrel was united in marriage to Phyllis Getz on Sept. 2, 1961, in Mitchell. To this union, two daughters were born.

In 1979, the family moved to Minnesota, where Darrel worked for F.M.C. Northern Ordnance Ammunition as a machinist producing missile launchers for the U.S. Navy Destroyers. His career spanned 33 years.

Darrel was an avid horseman, owning and racing horses from 1980-2017.

Darrel is survived by his wife, Phyllis; daughters, Shelly Page of Andover, Minn., and Karie (Rich) Page-Holden of Brooklyn Center, Minn.; siblings: Don Page of Artesian, Raymond Page of Dell Rapids, Audrey Pierson of Sioux Falls, Mary Shoemaker of Belle Fourche, Carol Weidel of New Baltimore, Mich., Dale Page of Sioux Falls, Randolph Page of Sioux Falls, Theresa Severson of Clark, Catherin Cuka of Tyndall, Daniel Page of Fedora, and Anita Nicholson of Mitchell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Thomas Page, Roger Page, and Pauline Hone.