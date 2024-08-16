By: admin

Published August 16, 2024, in Obituaries

Ivan J. “Ike” Rans, 90, of Huron, passed away on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, at the Huron Regional Medical Center.

His memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at the American Lutheran Church in Huron. The service will be live streamed. His visitation, with family present, will be from 5-7 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Kuhler Funeral Home in Huron, or visitation one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be at a later date.

Ivan “Ike” James Rans was born on Jan. 31, 1934, to Evelena Larson Rans and Leo Rans in Woonsocket. Ike attended grade school in Woonsocket, Sunny Brook School in rural Huron, and Huron Senior High School. As a young boy, Ike became an adept mechanic. After school, he entered the work force at Rozum Ford Company.

On June 14, 1952, Ike married Irene Marilyn Gates at the American Lutheran Church in Huron. While working as a mechanic, Ike bought his first Case IH tractor and began his pursuit of farming. Ike and Irene made their home in the Huron area, where they welcomed their three children. Ike worked at International Harvester from 1954-1964 before opening Motor Clinic. Several years later, Ike opened Rans Repair, which was independently owned and operated. Ike and Irene always dreamed of owning a farm and bought the “home quarter” in Theresa Township that became their home for the next 61 years. After many years of working on the farm alongside his wife Irene, Ike retired from farming in 2000.

Ike looked forward to pheasant and deer hunting with his sons, grandsons, extended family and friends. Following retirement, Ike and Irene spent many years traveling in their motorhome and wintered in Texas, where they enjoyed square dancing and playing dominoes and cards.

Ike was a member of the American Lutheran Church and served on the Theresa Township Board. Ike and Irene enjoyed dancing with the Belles and Beaus Square Dance Club.

Ike is survived by his wife of 72 years, Irene; their three children, Steve Rans (Carla), Dennis Rans (Vickie), and Julie Eichstadt; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; his siblings, Penny Eichstadt (Ron) and Gary Rans (Chris); his sisters-in-law, Betty Rans, Dee Forrest, and Loretta Laabs (Dan); his brothers-in-law, Keith, Jim (Maureen), John (Sharon), Brent (Regina), Kevin (Colleen) and Michael Gates; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and one aunt, Alma Fielder (Carl).

Ike was preceded in death by his parents, Leo Rans (Leona) and Evelena Schmiedt (Herb); his siblings, Erwin Rans (Betty), Shirley Zell (Bill), Rolan and Doug Rans; his brothers-in-law, Vern, Clinton and Everett Gates; his sisters-in-law, Marion and Gloria Gates; and one grandson, Trisdon Rans.