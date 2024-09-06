Marlene Young

Huron

By:
Published September 6, 2024, in Obituaries

Marlene Young, 84, of Huron, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at Avantara in Huron. 

Marlene’s family will hold a memorial service to be announced at a later date. 

Marlene Joy was born on Feb. 19, 1940, to parents Andrew and Gladys (Wenell) Ruffenach in Minneapolis, Minn.

Marlene married Robert Young on May 11, 1964. After the birth of their children, the family moved to Iroquois. Marlene loved to play card games, especially solitaire, gin rummy, spades, and 31. She also loved to have coffee with her friends. Marlene worked at many places in Huron, including the hospital as a cook, the Crossroads, and at Checker’s gas station for 10 years.

She is survived by her children, Jerry (Fay) Young of Woonsocket, Jennifer (Eugene) Conwell of Huron, and Jason (Sharon) Young of Grand Prairie, Texas; four grandchildren; her brother, Stephen (Ginny) Ruffenach of Minnesota; and two nephews.

Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Young, in 2016; her daughter, Joyette Young; her parents, Andrew and Gladys Ruffenach; and her mother-in-law, Joy Bushey Young.

