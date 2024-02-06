Farris retires as Director of Equalization

By:
Published February 6, 2024, in Area News, Around the County

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, Penny Farris left the Sanborn County courthouse for her last day of employment after working in the building for over 33 years. She started in Oct. 1990 as the secretary for the County Nurse, working in that office for nine years. Following that position, she worked as the secretary for the Director of Equalization for 15 years, and then she moved into the role of Director of Equalization for the past 10 years. Farris was celebrated all day and then enjoyed supper that evening with some co-workers and some past co-workers to help her move on to this new stage in her life. Congratulations, Penny, and thank you for your service to Sanborn County.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

