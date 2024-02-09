Sanborn Central top spellers take on Mitchell Area Spelling Bee

Published February 9, 2024, in Headline News, School

Sanborn Central elementary and middle school students represented their school well at the Mitchell Area Spelling Bee on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Keira Pollard showed off her spelling strength with an impressive first place finish in the fifth-grade level. She then competed in the fourth-eighth grade competition and earned third place.

In the fourth-grade division, Hunter Morris placed third. In third grade, Aiden Zard spelled well and took home second place. To round out the results for the Sanborn Central students, Kelly Wilson came in fourth place in the sixth-grade contest.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

