Published February 13, 2024, in Area News, Artesian, Headline News

A huge crowd of about 500 people attended the benefit held in Artesian on Saturday night to help Brad Zobel as he fights cancer.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, the Artesian Community Center was filled with love, support and camaraderie, as around 500 people from all over Sanborn County and beyond gathered there to help Brad Zobel, an Artesian resident and member of the Artesian Volunteer Fire Department, who is battling cancer. There was food, gun raffles, silent auctions and more as opportunities for everyone to contribute to the cause, while having a good time with friends, family and neighbors.

In October of 2023, Zobel was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer that had metastasized to his liver. At the time, he didn’t have any health insurance, which is why he waited so long before seeing a doctor about his condition. After his diagnosis, Zobel and his girlfriend of five years, Angel, decided to get married, thus, he is now on her health insurance policy from her employment with Paulson’s Heating and Cooling. However, as most people know, fighting cancer takes quite a toll on a person’s body as well as their pocketbook, even with insurance to help, so the wonderful people in the Artesian Volunteer Fire Department decided to aid their fellow firefighter with an event to raise funds and help defray some of the expenses.

