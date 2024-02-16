Senior project held to help save lives

By:
Published February 16, 2024, in Area News, Headline News, School, Woonsocket

Woonsocket senior Kenna Ochsner, right, is pictured here with her cousin Briley Viktora, a sophomore at WHS, who gave blood for the first time to help Ochsner meet her goal for the blood drive she hosted as her senior project.

While fulfilling her senior project requirement, Woonsocket senior Kenna Ochsner also learned the rewarding feeling that goes into helping others while she hosted a successful blood drive in Woonsocket on Thursday, Feb. 8.

In the few weeks leading up to the actual date of the drive, Ochsner reached out to high school students at WHS to see if any of those who are 16 or older would be willing to donate, and she signed up several new donors. She then contacted friends and family outside of the school to see if any of them would be willing to donate, and again, got a great response and signed up some new donors as well as some returnees. Ochsner then turned to her mentor for the project, Mrs. Carrie Howard, for help in contacting donors from the list provided by Vitalant, the company the blood drive was coordinated through.

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

