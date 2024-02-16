By: admin

Published February 16, 2024, in School

To prepare for Super Bowl weekend, the third grade class hosted a little party and invited a variety of guests to partake in the fun! The party was planned in secret; therefore, the students’ faces lit up with surprise and excitement upon the entrance of the guests! We had a morning full of academic activities themed around football. Each third grader had a partner to assist them in their review of topics, such as fractions, multiplication, reading comprehension, facts and opinions, and prefixes and suffixes. For each task accomplished, the third grader earned a prize. It was a fantastic morning full of fun and learning for all.

