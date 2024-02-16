Blackhawk generosity shines bright at Sanborn Central

Published February 16, 2024

Sanborn Central’s student body rallied together in support of long time bus driver/supervisor, friend, and colleague Gary Goudy and his family. Accumulatively, they have collected $2,020.40 total for the penny war. Outside donations added to this number to raise it to $3,234.03 total. 

The freshman class earned first place in the penny war and will be awarded a pizza dinner and time on the golf simulators at the Back 9. The Sanborn Central Student Council is also awarding a pizza party for second through fourth place classes, which include Kindergarten, eighth grade, and the junior class.

