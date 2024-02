By: admin

Published February 9, 2024, in School

Mrs. Schmit’s kindergarten class and Mrs. Wilson’s sophomore geometry class had a fun time together learning about 2-D and 3-D shapes last week. The kindergarten class has been working hard learning all about shapes and were invited to the sophomore geometry class for some fun activities. The sophomores had a variety of different hands-on activities that the kindergarteners excitedly enjoyed doing.

