By: admin

Published February 6, 2024, in Headline News, School

Members of the Sanborn Central Environmental Science class who have won both phases one and two in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition are pictured, left to right: Attley Tarbox, Bryce Larson, Erick Melendez, Evan Easton, Payton Uecker, Kaleb Hohn, Caleb Kneen and Randy Bitterman. They now move on to phase three to become one of ten National Finalists.



…Read the full story in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!