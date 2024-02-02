By: admin

Published February 2, 2024, in Headline News, Sports

On Saturday, Jan. 27, Kamryn Ochsner held a Little Hawks Basketball Camp for grades kindergarten through six in the Woonsocket gym. Ochsner conducted the camp to fulfill her senior project requirement, and she commented that she chose to do this for her project to teach young kids the basics of basketball and hopefully help them to gain enough knowledge about the sport to enjoy playing someday.

The camp itinerary consisted of drills for ball handling, shooting and passing. After going through the basic drills, they chose teams to do some scrimmaging. They also played some basketball games to add some fun to the day. When asked what she learned from the experience, Ochsner stated, “This was a very good learning experience for me. I learned that I had to be a good communicator with the girls and explain everything really well so they understood the drill and what they were doing.”

The camp was supposed to take place earlier in the month, but it had to be rescheduled due to the weather. Ochsner reported that the rescheduling didn’t really affect the turnout. There were only a few girls who couldn’t make the rescheduled date, so she still ended up with 48 participants, and she was very pleased with the turnout.

The kindergarten through second grade girls met from 9 to 10:15 that morning, and the third through sixth graders met from 10:30 to 12:30. The camp registration included a free T-shirt and smoothie for each of the participants who joined Ochsner and her helpers, her twin sister, Kenna Ochsner and their fellow teammate, Liz Boschee, for a fun Saturday activity to fight the winter blues. Ochsner commented, “I was very pleased with the way everything turned out. I had a lot of fun with the girls, and they had a lot of fun, too.”

