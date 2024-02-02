By: admin

Published February 2, 2024, in Sports

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams traveled to Alexandria to take on the Hanson Beavers. The SCW ladies had their work cut out for them, as the Hanson girls’ teams have a strong program under the guidance of Coach Jim Bridge again this year. The boys faced a fearsome opponent in the Beaver boys’ team, as well, but they persevered and came out victors in the end.

The evening started with the junior varsity Lady Blackhawks losing 19-39 to the younger Hanson girls.

The junior varsity boys were up next, and the Blackhawks came out on top with a 41-32 win over the Beavers.

The varsity girls fought a good battle but ended their game in a 34-53 loss to the varsity Hanson ladies. It was obvious the Hanson ladies were coached well in preparation for the game, as their defense didn’t allow Liz Boschee to score a single point.

The varsity boys finished the night, and they brought home a wonderful victory, outscoring the Hanson Beavers 55-49.

On Thursday, Jan. 25, the SCW Lady Blackhawks hosted the Wessington Springs Spartan ladies in Woonsocket. The SCW junior varsity girls ended a low-scoring struggle with a 15-27 loss.

In what was considered a 281-Conference rematch, the SCW varsity ladies ended the night with a difficult 41-51 loss.

On Saturday, Jan. 27, the varsity Blackhawk boys competed in the Blizzard Buster Classic in Irene. With the score tied at 31 at halftime and only a two-point difference at the end of three quarters, it was a fight to the finish with the Blackhawks defeating the Freeman Flyers, 63-54.

The Lady Blackhawks move to 8-6 on the year, and the boys improve to 7-6 for the season. Their next court action was on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at a doubleheader in Ethan against the Rustlers. They then play Wolsey-Wessington on Saturday, Feb. 3 in Wolsey, start time is 12 noon. Their first game of the following week is scheduled as a doubleheader on Tuesday, Feb. 6 versus Parkston at Sanborn Central.

