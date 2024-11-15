By: admin

Published November 15, 2024, in Obituaries

Mads Ole Andenas, 76, of Howard, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at his home. A Visitation and Prayer Service will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at Bethany Lutheran church in Howard, with visitation from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m. A celebration of his life will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, with lunch and fellowship to follow. Inurnment will be held in the spring at Belleview Lutheran Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the church Facebook page.

Mads was born on June 22, 1948, in Lake Preston, S.D., to his Norwegian immigrant parents, Sigurd and Rigmor (Irgens) Andenas. He attended the Grafton 22 country school through the eighth grade. Mads then attended grades 9-12 in the old Howard High School building, graduating with his beloved classmates in 1966. While he was in high school, he ran hurdles in track and played football. He was honored to be homecoming king his senior year. He attended and graduated from School of Mines with a Civil Engineering degree. He made many lifetime friendships there.

Mads worked at the water plant for three years in Rapid City, before going to Alaska for five years where he worked for the Alaska Pipeline. In 1976, Mads received a letter from his father stating that Amanda Mortenson wanted to sell her farm to him, if interested. He had a month to think it over. At first, he didn’t think he would, but at the last minute, when he had his next R and R, he changed his ticket from a trip to Norway to South Dakota and bought Amanda’s farm.

Mads married Paula Underwood in 1978. From this union, a daughter, Kirsten, was born. Mads married Chloe Moore, whom he often called “the love of his life,” on June 9, 1989, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison, S.D. They celebrated their 35th anniversary this past summer. Mads crop farmed with his brother, Norman, until they retired in 2017. It was a great partnership, and they genuinely enjoyed working together. Mads also did various civil engineering projects for the county, including bridges, roads, and designing and doing specs for the fire houses in Winfred and Canova. He sold farm, home, and auto insurance for DeSmet Farm Mutual for many years and loved getting to know his many clients. Mads was baptized and confirmed at Belleview Lutheran Church, where his Norwegian grandfather had been the first called pastor in 1889. As an adult, Mads served Belleview Church as a deacon, treasurer, secretary, president and Sunday school teacher. He also served as sexton of the cemetery until his passing. When Belleview closed in 2016, Mads and Chloe became members of Bethany Lutheran Church in Howard. It is rumored that the old pew from Belleview’s balcony, now in front of the Bethany office, may have his initials carved into the seat. As a member, Mads was active in men’s suppers, Bible studies, and was a reader.

Mads was a member of Sons of Norway in Madison for many years, a member of the Howard Legion and a member of the Miner County Historical Society. He was also a 20+ year member of the monthly Gourmet Book Club – Food for the Mind – where delicious and book-related potlucks were held before the book discussion often in the Andenas home. It was a a book club for both men and women, which made it quite unique. He was a member of the MCCR which strived to make Miner County a better place to live. The Children’s Care Corner and the duplexes east of Whispering Winds are just a few examples of these efforts.

Mads was a lifelong learner. He loved reading, especially books relating to history. He loved camping, going on cruises, and traveling, especially to Norway where he visited his many cousins and their families. He loved spending hours in museums, going to plays, movies, and in later years, spending parts of the winter in Apache Junction, Ariz. He loved playing daily cribbage games with Chloe and weekly pinochle games with friends, Sandy and Rod Ulrich. He loved trying new restaurants, especially ethnic ones. He loved watching Ken Burns specials and other educational programs and news on PBS. He enjoyed attending five-year reunions at Mines to see his friends. He had a deep love for his family. He loved talking about his Norwegian roots and his legacy of having great parents. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Mads was preceded in death by his parents, Sigurd and Rigmor Andenas, and his mother-in-law, Myrna Moore. Mads is survived by his wife, Chloe, formerly of Artesian; his daughter, Kirsten (Reggie Aligada); two granddaughters, Ruby and Zadie; one brother, Norman (Cecelia Wittmayer); two sisters, Ingrid (Gus) Chamales, and Signe (Bruce) Bobbitt; father-in-law, Howard Moore; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Roger) Schmit; and two brothers-in-law, Jerry (Pam) Moore, and Roger (Judy) Moore. He also leaves many beloved nephews, nieces, and godchildren, all who held special places in his heart. Memorials may be directed to the Miner Co. Historical Society or Belleview Lutheran Cemetery.

