Published March 8, 2024, in Public Notices

Voter registration for the School Board Election to be held on April 9, 2024, will close on March 25, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Failure to register by this date will cause forfeiture of voting rights for this election. If you are in doubt about whether you are registered, check the Voter Information Portal at www.sdsos.gov or call the County Auditor at 605-796-4513 (Sanborn County) or 605-539-9301 (Jerauld County).

Registration may be completed during regular business hours at the County Auditor’s office, Municipal Finance Office, Secretary of State’s office and those locations which provide driver’s licenses, SNAP, TANF, WIC, military recruitment, and assistance to the disabled as provided by the Department of Human Services. You may contact the County Auditor to request a mail in registration form or access a mail-in form at www.sdsos.gov.

Any voter who needs assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, may contact the County Auditor for information and special assistance in voter registration.

Sarah Swenson

Business Manager,

Woonsocket School

District 55-4

